Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
USFormer NIC vice-president lands new job at Stanford
FranceDefence ministry considering involvement in fight against organised crime
ChinaXi secures loyal advisers post Politburo
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Deep Dive | China
Xi Jinping: a leader shaped by his troubled past
To understand Xi Jinping, one must look at his personal history: a childhood marked by purges, the legacy of a reformist father forced into exile, family tensions and financial secrets. All factors that have shaped a leader who is both an ideologue and a pragmatist.
Deep Dive | China
Disappearances, restructuring and intimidation: China's anti-corruption crackdown is cranked up
The anti-corruption drive launched nearly 15 years ago has entered a new phase: it is now being extended to the intelligence services, with forced resignations, curtailed operations and budgetary cuts.
Deep Dive | China
Xi Jinping faced with former leaders
Former leaders publicly resurfacing, targeted purges and behind-the-scenes manoeuvring: this is how the actions of figures like Wen Jiabao, Hu Jintao and Zhu Rongji are shaping the dynamics of succession and power in the run-up to the 2027 CCP Congress.
Spotlight | United States, Venezuela
CIA returns to Trump's good books after Venezuela operation
The intelligence agency's contribution to the success of the US operation in Caracas marks a return to favour of the CIA with Donald Trump, who had been dismissive of the intelligence world during his first term.
France
French foreign ministry think tank hires Ukraine and Russia expert
Céline Bayou, who currently heads the French defence ministry's DG for International Relations and Strategy's Ukraine-Russia department is to join the foreign affairs ministry, where she will run the Center for Analysis, Forecasting, and Strategy.
China
CCP Central Committee text sets out concerted approach to economy, heralds transition
The Political Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party on 30 June adopted a new regulation on the Central Committee's coordinating bodies. At first glance purely technical, the text marks the first real concrete step towards a profound transition of power in China.
Spotlight | China, United States
US intel still struggling over its China strategy
As Washington's major focus, China is mobilising ever more of the US intelligence community's resources, leading to significant shifts within it.