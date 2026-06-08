Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
United StatesDIA struggles to find new head of counter-narcotics
FranceAlain Juillet re-elected head of intelligence veterans association
ChinaCentral Military Commission applies Xi Jinping's directives
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Spotlight | China
Xi Jinping's secret meeting to ‘crush the termites' in the military
Frustrated by what he sees as insufficient results from the anti-corruption campaign within the People's Liberation Army, the Chinese president summoned the sole surviving member of the Central Military Commission to urge him to get the job done.
Spotlight | China
Why Xi Jinping's upheaval within the Chinese military is just the beginning
The story behind China's latest purge (1/2) – The turmoil sweeping the Central Military Commission is no surprise move, but rather the result of a long-term political strategy. Xi Jinping is consolidating control of the military by neutralising faction leaders and using anti-corruption as a tool.
France
French intelligence veterans association seeks new president
Alain Juillet has presided since 2022 over the French association of former members of the special services of national defence, which boasts some thousand members. He is now looking for his successor and has contacted leading figures from the intelligence community.
The Agencies' Gazette
France's DGSE and the Americas, Pentagon, Xavier Moreau, Paris-Africa, Beijing nixes ‘G2'
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
FranceDGSE pipe dream of Americas mission centre
USPentagon seeks candidate to lead drug trafficking fight
France/RussiaFamily fund to counter EU sanctions
France/AfricaFrench spies back to Africa in 2026?
China/USBeijing seeks to veto ‘G2' label
Spotlight | China, France
Chinese tricks for infiltrating French foreign intelligence revealed
The latest secrets of the ‘DGSE traitors' (3/3) – In 2020, two French foreign intelligence agents were sentenced to prison for passing state secrets to China. In this final episode, Intelligence Online reveals the Guoanbu's modus operandi.
France
Revealed: fears of ‘traitor' working for Beijing and Moscow within French foreign intel
The latest secrets of the ‘DGSE traitors' (2/3) - In 2020, two officers from the French foreign intelligence service were sentenced to prison for passing state secrets to China. Intelligence Online can now reveal that the courts also investigated whether one of those spies had collaborated with Russia as well.
Spotlight | China, France
The French secret agent that Beijing wanted to recruit
The latest secrets of the ‘DGSE traitors' (1/3) - In 2020, two French foreign intelligence officers were jailed for passing state secrets to China. In this first episode, Intelligence Online reveals that Beijing attempted to turn a third man with extensive experience in clandestine missions.
Spy Way of Life | France, Thailand, United States
The O.S.S. Bar in Bangkok, where the mystery of the Thai Silk King comes alive
The Jim Thompson House museum in Bangkok was once the home of its eponymous owner, a US spy and businessman whose disappearance in 1967 remains shrouded in mystery. Over cocktails at the adjoining O.S.S. Bar, Intelligence Online looks back at the life of the man once known as the Thai Silk King.