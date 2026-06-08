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The Agencies' Gazette
DIA's ongoing vacancy, re-election at French intel vets body, PLA's anti-corruption meetings

Reading time 2 min

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

United StatesDIA struggles to find new head of counter-narcotics

FranceAlain Juillet re-elected head of intelligence veterans association

ChinaCentral Military Commission applies Xi Jinping's directives

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The Agencies' Gazette
France's DGSE and the Americas, Pentagon, Xavier Moreau, Paris-Africa, Beijing nixes ‘G2'

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

FranceDGSE pipe dream of Americas mission centre

USPentagon seeks candidate to lead drug trafficking fight

France/RussiaFamily fund to counter EU sanctions

France/AfricaFrench spies back to Africa in 2026?

China/USBeijing seeks to veto ‘G2' label
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Headlines

James O'Brien, who served as US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs from 2023 to 2025, chairs the Steady State collective.
Spotlight | United States As the midterms approach, intelligence veterans join the campaign China, North Korea, South Korea Xi-Kim summit: Seoul backs down on denuclearisation
The Chinese and North Korean flags were raised in Pyongyang on 8 June 2026, as Chinese President Xi Jinping visited North Korea for the first time in seven years to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
China, Netherlands Chinese chipmaker approaches investigators ahead of multi-billion-dollar claim against Netherlands
The HQ of chip manufacturer Nexperia, owned by Chinese group Wingtech, in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, on 14 January 2026.
UAE Abu Dhabi seeks PR support on Sudan file
Members of the Sudanese Armed Forces in Omdurman, Sudan, on 9 March 2024.
Yemen UAE's abandoned stockpile of weapons finds new users across Yemen
Abu Dhabi established one of its main military bases in southern Yemen at Al-Rayyan Airport. Photo taken on 5 January 2026.

Related topics to this article

15% OFF your subscription

Special offer: Only 4d and 9h to take advantage of it

Consult our offers

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 12/06/2026

Headlines

James O'Brien, who served as US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs from 2023 to 2025, chairs the Steady State collective.
Spotlight | United States As the midterms approach, intelligence veterans join the campaign China, North Korea, South Korea Xi-Kim summit: Seoul backs down on denuclearisation
The Chinese and North Korean flags were raised in Pyongyang on 8 June 2026, as Chinese President Xi Jinping visited North Korea for the first time in seven years to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
China, Netherlands Chinese chipmaker approaches investigators ahead of multi-billion-dollar claim against Netherlands
The HQ of chip manufacturer Nexperia, owned by Chinese group Wingtech, in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, on 14 January 2026.
UAE Abu Dhabi seeks PR support on Sudan file
Members of the Sudanese Armed Forces in Omdurman, Sudan, on 9 March 2024.
Yemen UAE's abandoned stockpile of weapons finds new users across Yemen
Abu Dhabi established one of its main military bases in southern Yemen at Al-Rayyan Airport. Photo taken on 5 January 2026.

Related topics to this article

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