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The Agencies' Gazette
DIA and narcotrafficking, French prison intel, Beijing frets about VPN use, French intel academy prize

Reading time 3 min

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

United StatesDIA loses drug trafficking expert

FranceInsufficient resources for prison intelligence

ChinaStricter checks for foreign websites and rumours about Russia, Taiwan and Trump

FranceFour theses in the running for French Intelligence Academy Grand Prize

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The Agencies' Gazette
France's DGSE and the Americas, Pentagon, Xavier Moreau, Paris-Africa, Beijing nixes ‘G2'

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

FranceDGSE pipe dream of Americas mission centre

USPentagon seeks candidate to lead drug trafficking fight

France/RussiaFamily fund to counter EU sanctions

France/AfricaFrench spies back to Africa in 2026?

China/USBeijing seeks to veto ‘G2' label
LogoSubscribers only 12.01.2026

The Agencies' Gazette
Corsica and counterterrorism, Lavrov interview funds, no job at the DGSE, South Korean subs

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

FranceCorsica police commisionner wanted

France/RussiaFranco-Russian group seeks members' funding for Sergey Lavrov talk

FranceTop court upholds refusal to grant special security clearance to successful DGSE candidate

South KoreaKey step made towards submarines and nuclear autonomy
LogoSubscribers only 10.11.2025

The Agencies' Gazette
American reservists in Taiwan, from Campus Cyber to Paris Peace Forum, new DGRIS deputy, former US spy for governor, Turkish-Armenian détente

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

TaiwanUS reservists discreetly re-engage

FranceFormer deputy at Campus Cyber joins Paris Peace Forum

EU-FranceChina expert Emmanuel Puig back from Brussels to shape DGRIS

United StatesWill a former spy soon become Virginia governor?

Turkey/ArmeniaTruce between Ankara and Yerevan in Paris
LogoSubscribers only 03.11.2025

The Agencies' Gazette
ICE seeks OSINT, French intel journal, Chinese PM in Pyongyang, UK and Baltic get-together, French spy novel prize

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

United StatesICE looking to boost open source analysis capabilities

FranceVeteran counter-espionage agents contribute to intelligence research journal

China/North KoreaTrump's shadow looms over Li Qiang's Pyongyang trip

UKBaltic states are guests of honour at Westminster mission on national security strategy

FranceAnti-money laundering specialist lands French spy novel prize
LogoSubscribers only 13.10.2025

The Agencies' Gazette
New Tracfin deputy, London alerts Washington, DRM lawsuit, AUKUS, Kim Jong-un's daughter in China, Beijing's Ukraine silence

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

FranceFinancial crimes office Tracfin to name new deputy director

United KingdomSubtle warning from London to Washington on intelligence sharing

FranceCourt rejects former DRM contractor's compensation demand

AUKUSCanberra affirms wish to open cyber and intelligence pillar to Seoul, Wellington and Ottawa

North KoreaKim Jong-un's daughter Kim Ju-ae uncomfortable on China trip

China/UkraineBehind Xi Jinping's silence on the Ukraine conflict
LogoSubscribers only 15.09.2025

The Agencies' Gazette
DNRED's new deputy director, ex-DNI at Columbia, strategic funds in Australia, Sciences Po Paris boss heads east

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

FranceNew deputy director appointed at DNRED

United StatesFormer DNI Avril Haines returns to Columbia

United Kingdom/AustraliaCould Canberra follow example of UK's sovereign wealth fund?

FranceHead of Sciences Po Paris expected in China and Japan in October
LogoSubscribers only 08.09.2025

Headlines

Wei Xiaodong, former chairman of the municipal committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).
Spotlight | China Wei Xiaodong affair upends Beijing's powerful elite Deep Dive | China, European Union From seduction to disdain, EU diplomacy grapples with China
Brussels, a hub for Chinese spies (1/3).
UAE, United Kingdom London's strategic advisory sector feels the pinch as Abu Dhabi's interest in Britain cools France Key bidder pushed out of strategic French air force training tender over security clearance France, Ukraine, United States Mistral AI pursuing Palantir-style partnership with Kyiv
An advertisement for French AI startup Mistral AI displayed inside Grand Central subway station in New York, on 21 May 2026.
Poland Warsaw steps up talks with European firms to free itself from Palantir

Related topics to this article

Headlines

Wei Xiaodong, former chairman of the municipal committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).
Spotlight | China Wei Xiaodong affair upends Beijing's powerful elite Deep Dive | China, European Union From seduction to disdain, EU diplomacy grapples with China
Brussels, a hub for Chinese spies (1/3).
UAE, United Kingdom London's strategic advisory sector feels the pinch as Abu Dhabi's interest in Britain cools France Key bidder pushed out of strategic French air force training tender over security clearance France, Ukraine, United States Mistral AI pursuing Palantir-style partnership with Kyiv
An advertisement for French AI startup Mistral AI displayed inside Grand Central subway station in New York, on 21 May 2026.
Poland Warsaw steps up talks with European firms to free itself from Palantir

Related topics to this article

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