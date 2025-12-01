Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
United StatesDIA loses drug trafficking expert
FranceInsufficient resources for prison intelligence
ChinaStricter checks for foreign websites and rumours about Russia, Taiwan and Trump
FranceFour theses in the running for French Intelligence Academy Grand Prize
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France
French anti-drugs unit overhauls its intelligence unit
France's anti-narcotics agency OFAST, headed by Dimitri Zoulas, has recently overhauled its intelligence unit, Intelligence Online has learned, aiming to draw lessons from a 2022 failed sting operation on one of Europe's biggest drug-traffickers which has dogged the agency ever since.
The Agencies' Gazette
France's DGSE and the Americas, Pentagon, Xavier Moreau, Paris-Africa, Beijing nixes ‘G2'
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
FranceDGSE pipe dream of Americas mission centre
USPentagon seeks candidate to lead drug trafficking fight
France/RussiaFamily fund to counter EU sanctions
France/AfricaFrench spies back to Africa in 2026?
China/USBeijing seeks to veto ‘G2' label
Spotlight | United States, Venezuela
CIA returns to Trump's good books after Venezuela operation
The intelligence agency's contribution to the success of the US operation in Caracas marks a return to favour of the CIA with Donald Trump, who had been dismissive of the intelligence world during his first term.
The Agencies' Gazette
Corsica and counterterrorism, Lavrov interview funds, no job at the DGSE, South Korean subs
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
FranceCorsica police commisionner wanted
France/RussiaFranco-Russian group seeks members' funding for Sergey Lavrov talk
FranceTop court upholds refusal to grant special security clearance to successful DGSE candidate
South KoreaKey step made towards submarines and nuclear autonomy
The Agencies' Gazette
American reservists in Taiwan, from Campus Cyber to Paris Peace Forum, new DGRIS deputy, former US spy for governor, Turkish-Armenian détente
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
TaiwanUS reservists discreetly re-engage
FranceFormer deputy at Campus Cyber joins Paris Peace Forum
EU-FranceChina expert Emmanuel Puig back from Brussels to shape DGRIS
United StatesWill a former spy soon become Virginia governor?
Turkey/ArmeniaTruce between Ankara and Yerevan in Paris
The Agencies' Gazette
ICE seeks OSINT, French intel journal, Chinese PM in Pyongyang, UK and Baltic get-together, French spy novel prize
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
United StatesICE looking to boost open source analysis capabilities
FranceVeteran counter-espionage agents contribute to intelligence research journal
China/North KoreaTrump's shadow looms over Li Qiang's Pyongyang trip
UKBaltic states are guests of honour at Westminster mission on national security strategy
FranceAnti-money laundering specialist lands French spy novel prize
The Agencies' Gazette
New Tracfin deputy, London alerts Washington, DRM lawsuit, AUKUS, Kim Jong-un's daughter in China, Beijing's Ukraine silence
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
FranceFinancial crimes office Tracfin to name new deputy director
United KingdomSubtle warning from London to Washington on intelligence sharing
FranceCourt rejects former DRM contractor's compensation demand
AUKUSCanberra affirms wish to open cyber and intelligence pillar to Seoul, Wellington and Ottawa
North KoreaKim Jong-un's daughter Kim Ju-ae uncomfortable on China trip
China/UkraineBehind Xi Jinping's silence on the Ukraine conflict
The Agencies' Gazette
DNRED's new deputy director, ex-DNI at Columbia, strategic funds in Australia, Sciences Po Paris boss heads east
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
FranceNew deputy director appointed at DNRED
United StatesFormer DNI Avril Haines returns to Columbia
United Kingdom/AustraliaCould Canberra follow example of UK's sovereign wealth fund?
FranceHead of Sciences Po Paris expected in China and Japan in October
Spymaster | France
Jean-François Gayraud, honing the skills of France's spies
As the French intelligence community grows, training is seen as a means to nurture staff loyalty. Commissaire Jean-François Gayraud, head of the French Intelligence Academy and former counter-espionage officer, has donned the cloak of head spy tutor.