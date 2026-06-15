Germany, United States

Autonomous weapons are a sensitive issue in Germany, but the army has been quietly testing a US system. Although no contract has been signed, the network of intermediaries involved in the operation are now at loggerheads in court.
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Deep Dive | United States
From Smurfs' Village to Flight Simulator: the European game developers helping US intelligence up its game
Strategic US technology is increasingly being developed by video game experts, and the conflict in Iran has shown their value. The European devs behind Microsoft Flight Simulator and Smurfs' Village are now at the vanguard making AI tools for intelligence.
Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom, United States
Saudi defence ministry boosts pool of strategic consultants
The British consultancy Connect Advisory, headed by former FBI and British Army officers, is set to secure a number of contracts with the Saudi defence ministry, posing a serious challenge to established players in the field.
Spotlight | China, Russia, United States
US lawmakers raise alarm on Russia and China's 'seabed warfare'
As the war in the Middle East exposes the vulnerabilities of global supply chains, the US Congress wants the government to step up efforts to protect critical undersea infrastructure, particularly to counter Beijing and Moscow's malign activities.
The Agencies' Gazette
DRM, US Coast Guard, Neo-Nazi hats, Guoanbu
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
FranceDRM Chief of Staff leaving for Virginia
USCoast Guard criticised for poor results in Caribbean
FranceArmy officer buys Neo-Nazi hat
ChineGuoanbu now warning about smartphone espionage
France, United States
French start-up Alta Ares crosses American threshold by joining US Army exercise
The US military conducted a secret large-scale exercise over the summer to train in drone warfare. Only one European company was invited to participate, Alta Ares, a French start-up specialised in onboard artificial intelligence.