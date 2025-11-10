Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
FranceCorsica police commisionner wanted
France/RussiaFranco-Russian group seeks members' funding for Sergey Lavrov talk
FranceTop court upholds refusal to grant special security clearance to successful DGSE candidate
South KoreaKey step made towards submarines and nuclear autonomy
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The Agencies' Gazette
US Treasury intel and AI, US Air Force in Paris, CCP pragmatic, DGSE jury's AI critiques
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
USTreasury intelligence seeks to expand AI use
FranceUS Air Force steps up Paris presence
ChinaBeijing remains pragmatic despite postponed Trump trip
FranceAI scores poorly with DGSE recruiters
The Agencies' Gazette
DIA and narcotrafficking, French prison intel, Beijing frets about VPN use, French intel academy prize
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
United StatesDIA loses drug trafficking expert
FranceInsufficient resources for prison intelligence
ChinaStricter checks for foreign websites and rumours about Russia, Taiwan and Trump
FranceFour theses in the running for French Intelligence Academy Grand Prize
South Korea, United States
Seoul intel weighs options as Trump seeks summit with Kim Jong-un
US President Donald Trump's request for a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the sidelines of this week's APEC summit in South Korea has stirred up a frenzy among Seoul's intelligence services, which have scrambled to explore the implications.
The Agencies' Gazette
More funds for French disinformation fight, US counterterrorism appointment, a ex-DGSE spy at Paris police HQ
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
FranceForeign ministry pours funds into disinformation fight
United StatesNo surprise in State Department counterterrorist appointment
FrancePatrice Faure, another DGSE spy at the Paris Police Prefecture
China, United States
Beijing's spies and diplomats split on how to handle Trump
Ahead of the APEC summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, where Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are set to shake hands, China's foreign ministry is calling for compromise, contrasting with the Ministry of State Security's hard line approach.
Spymaster | South Korea
Lee Jong-seok, the academic driving South Korea's new security shift
The new spy chief's appointment signals more than a mere change of leadership. The former unification minister is the embodiment of President Lee Jae-myung's new foreign policy goals to keep channels open with China and North Korea while maintaining a balance with the United States.
Spotlight | South Korea
Seoul at epicentre of Washington, Beijing and Pyongyang dealings
With Donald Trump set to return to the Asian stage and Kim Jong-un not averse to new talks, South Korea is at the centre of a three-way diplomatic game. Between Chinese ambitions, US caution and North Korean calculations, President Lee Jae-myung is trying to maintain strategic equidistance.
France
French interior ministry set for new police, intel appointments
France's interior ministry is making several strategic appointments within the police and domestic intelligence. Intelligence Online reveals the details of this game of musical chairs.
China, South Korea, United States
Seoul's nuclear goals spark intense talks between China and US
By raising the idea of a new nuclear autonomy strategy, South Korea has forced Washington and Beijing to quietly seek common ground over the issue.