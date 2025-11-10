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The Agencies' Gazette
Corsica and counterterrorism, Lavrov interview funds, no job at the DGSE, South Korean subs

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Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

FranceCorsica police commisionner wanted

France/RussiaFranco-Russian group seeks members' funding for Sergey Lavrov talk

FranceTop court upholds refusal to grant special security clearance to successful DGSE candidate

South KoreaKey step made towards submarines and nuclear autonomy

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The Agencies' Gazette
DIA and narcotrafficking, French prison intel, Beijing frets about VPN use, French intel academy prize

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

United StatesDIA loses drug trafficking expert

FranceInsufficient resources for prison intelligence

ChinaStricter checks for foreign websites and rumours about Russia, Taiwan and Trump

FranceFour theses in the running for French Intelligence Academy Grand Prize
LogoSubscribers only 01.12.2025

The Agencies' Gazette
More funds for French disinformation fight, US counterterrorism appointment, a ex-DGSE spy at Paris police HQ

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

FranceForeign ministry pours funds into disinformation fight

United StatesNo surprise in State Department counterterrorist appointment

FrancePatrice Faure, another DGSE spy at the Paris Police Prefecture
LogoSubscribers only 27.10.2025

Headlines

The head of Britain’s MI6, Blaise Metreweli, on 15 December 2025 in London.
Spymaster | Iran, United Kingdom MI6 head Blaise Metreweli, a career Iran watcher facing evolving threat from Tehran Iran Trump rebuffs French offer to take charge of Iran's uranium
French President Emmanuel Macron, on 21 April 2026 in Paris.
United States Intel chief Tulsi Gabbard seeks fresh momentum from World Cup
US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard, on 18 March 2026 in Washington.
China, France France risks 'long-term strategy of influence' from China, study on G7 cautions
Former French Prime Ministers Laurent Fabius (left) and Jean-Pierre Raffarin (right).

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Headlines

The head of Britain’s MI6, Blaise Metreweli, on 15 December 2025 in London.
Spymaster | Iran, United Kingdom MI6 head Blaise Metreweli, a career Iran watcher facing evolving threat from Tehran Iran Trump rebuffs French offer to take charge of Iran's uranium
French President Emmanuel Macron, on 21 April 2026 in Paris.
United States Intel chief Tulsi Gabbard seeks fresh momentum from World Cup
US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard, on 18 March 2026 in Washington.
China, France France risks 'long-term strategy of influence' from China, study on G7 cautions
Former French Prime Ministers Laurent Fabius (left) and Jean-Pierre Raffarin (right).

Related topics to this article

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