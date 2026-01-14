France, Middle East

The European defence manufacturer has signed an anti-drone contract with Oman, signalling its return to the Gulf after a series of setbacks.
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France
Missile maker MBDA fires couple over husband's overseas trips and resulting 'vulnerabilities'
A couple employed by European missile manufacturer MBDA were dismissed because of the husband's past trips abroad. His travels were detailed in an unsigned memo from a French intelligence service, which focused on the man's work placements in Israel and Armenia when he was studying for his engineering degree.
France, Italy, Turkey
Erdogan and Macron negotiate air defence mega-contract ahead of NATO summit
After a long wait on the part of the Turkish leadership, plans to co-produce the French-Italian SAMP/T surface-to-air system in Turkey are taking shape. The potential deal, from its technical to its diplomatic aspects, is expected to be on the agenda at the military alliance's summit in July.
Spotlight | France, Iraq
Paris bets all on arms exports to Iraq
With French investments in Iraq, from TotalEnergies to ADP Group, failing to meet its expectations in recent years, Paris has decided to focus on exporting arms to Baghdad instead, as was specified in the cooperation agreement signed between both countries in January.