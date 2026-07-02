Your account has been succesfully created.
EN FR
Scroll through edition

Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines
Frontline losses force Russian military to hunt for soldiers in Southeast Asia

Russian soldiers during their swearing-in ceremony in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on 16 November 2024.
Russian soldiers during their swearing-in ceremony in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on 16 November 2024. © Arkadii Budnitskii/Anadolu via AFP

As the conflict in Ukraine drags on and Russian casualties mount, Moscow is stepping up its armed forces recruitment campaigns in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Myanmar.

Read also

Headlines

Chinese President Xi Jinping at the concert held to mark the 105th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, in Beijing, on 29 June.
Spotlight | China Beijing starts recomposing Central Military Commission Saudi Arabia US-Saudi strategic rare earths project stalled pending resolution of regional tensions
An advertising billboard at the Maaden aluminium plant, in the Ras Al-Khair industrial estate in Saudi Arabia, on 23 November 2016.
France Paris to appoint wheen of new security attachés in coming months
The French embassy in Madrid.
France French services' former dark web champion Aleph Networks on the market Bangladesh, Myanmar Sittwe siege sparks diplomatic manoeuvring around rebel Arakan Army
Arakan Army chief Twan Mrat Naing in Panghsang, Myanmar, on 17 April 2019.

Related topics to this article

Headlines

Chinese President Xi Jinping at the concert held to mark the 105th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, in Beijing, on 29 June.
Spotlight | China Beijing starts recomposing Central Military Commission Saudi Arabia US-Saudi strategic rare earths project stalled pending resolution of regional tensions
An advertising billboard at the Maaden aluminium plant, in the Ras Al-Khair industrial estate in Saudi Arabia, on 23 November 2016.
France Paris to appoint wheen of new security attachés in coming months
The French embassy in Madrid.
France French services' former dark web champion Aleph Networks on the market Bangladesh, Myanmar Sittwe siege sparks diplomatic manoeuvring around rebel Arakan Army
Arakan Army chief Twan Mrat Naing in Panghsang, Myanmar, on 17 April 2019.

Related topics to this article

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!