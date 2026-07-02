Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines

As the conflict in Ukraine drags on and Russian casualties mount, Moscow is stepping up its armed forces recruitment campaigns in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Myanmar.
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Spotlight | France, Russia
French billionaire's Russian media darling played in film glorifying FSB
The Russian former head of RT France, who now works for far-right billionaire Vincent Bolloré's media group, played a minor role in a film praising Russia's FSB domestic intelligence service.
Russia
FSO expands security around Vladimir Putin's residences
With Russia increasingly threatened by drone strikes from Ukraine, the FSO security service has quietly taken measures to strengthen security at residences where President Vladimir Putin is likely to be staying.
Spotlight | Russia, Turkey, Ukraine
Turkish hub at heart of Ukraine and Europe's hunt for Russia's shadow fleet
Thanks to unprecedented cooperation, EU member states' and Kyiv intelligence services have found that Turkey has become a hub for Russia's shadow fleet. A network of companies in Istanbul now provides Moscow's preferred way to smuggle oil, an activity that remains legal under Turkish law.
Myanmar
Min Aung Hlaing turns to Putin to help win back Southeast Asia
After visiting India, the junta leader who this year became president of Myanmar was expected to attend a Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan in mid-June. The fact that he is sending someone else does not change his ambition to become Moscow's man in a divided Southeast Asia.
Spotlight | Netherlands, Philippines
Battle at ICC over who will defend former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte
ICC trials attract the cream of international lawyers - and their entourage of consultants, investigators and communications specialists. The trial of Rodrigo Duterte has in recent weeks notably seen a fierce behind-the-scenes battle among lawyers seeking to defend the former Filipino strongman.