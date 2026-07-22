A French court approved two bidders for the takeover of dark web research firm Aleph Networks, a service provider to the DGSE foreign intelligence agency. A French family office stood out.
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France
French services' former dark web champion Aleph Networks on the market
The French dark web research specialist has been in administration since May. It is in talks with potential buyers ahead of the French commercial court's final verdict.
Subscribers only Cybersecurity, Contractors 02.07.2026
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