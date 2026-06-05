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Germany
Intelligence services ramp up efforts to attract new recruits

By Antoine Izambard
Reading time 3 minutes
BND Headquarters, in Mitte, Berlin, on 28 June 2022.
BND Headquarters, in Mitte, Berlin, on 28 June 2022. © Image broker/Schoening Berlin/Newscom/MaxPPP

The German intelligence services, particularly the recently revamped BND, are increasingly staging conferences and targeting their communications with the aim of attracting new recruits from both the civilian and military sectors.

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