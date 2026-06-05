The German intelligence services, particularly the recently revamped BND, are increasingly staging conferences and targeting their communications with the aim of attracting new recruits from both the civilian and military sectors.
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Germany
BND warns business leaders of Russian threat
Germany's BND foreign intelligence service sent a memo earlier this week to several major German-owned companies warning them of the risks bearing on their executives in this current period of heightened geopolitical tensions.
Germany
Recent promotions fuel resentment among BND staff as new overhaul looms
A newly created position of communications director in Germany's foreign intelligence service has riled personnel, who remain without pay raises amid wide-reaching reforms of the agency's administrative structure.
The Agencies' Gazette
Intelligence College in Europe, Ex-CIA officer with RFK Jr, anti-Mafia force's new neighbour in Rome, French spies-turned-authors
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
France/GermanyBND official to head Intelligence College in Europe
USFormer CIA officer heads up the Department of Health and Human Services' intelligence unit
Italy/ChinaA discreet DIA branch in uproar over arrival of BYD
FranceDisagreement in parliament over censorship of ex-spies' books
Germany
Berlin tours Europe for tips to bolster intelligence capabilities
German security chiefs are consulting widely across Europe on a number of intelligence-related initiatives, including restructuring the BND, creating a National Security Council, and changing intelligence coordination.
Spotlight | Germany
Political battles begin as German intelligence's 'Big Bang' takes shape
From new powers to exponentially increased budgets, Chancellor Friedrich Merz wants to revolutionise Germany's services, even if many obstacles remain. We take a look at the biggest legislative project on the European continent in the field of intelligence.
France
The Intelligence College in Europe, an Erasmus programme for services
Created by the French president and based in Paris, the Intelligence College in Europe bills itself as an Erasmus programme for intelligence, bringing together 89 services to share their expertise at training sessions.