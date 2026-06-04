Germany's BND foreign intelligence service sent a memo earlier this week to several major German-owned companies warning them of the risks bearing on their executives in this current period of heightened geopolitical tensions.
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Germany
Intelligence services ramp up efforts to attract new recruits
The German intelligence services, particularly the recently revamped BND, are increasingly staging conferences and targeting their communications with the aim of attracting new recruits from both the civilian and military sectors.
Germany
Recent promotions fuel resentment among BND staff as new overhaul looms
A newly created position of communications director in Germany's foreign intelligence service has riled personnel, who remain without pay raises amid wide-reaching reforms of the agency's administrative structure.
Germany
Berlin tours Europe for tips to bolster intelligence capabilities
German security chiefs are consulting widely across Europe on a number of intelligence-related initiatives, including restructuring the BND, creating a National Security Council, and changing intelligence coordination.
France, Germany, Russia
High-ranking BND official falls victim to Russian phishing campaign on Signal and WhatsApp
A Russian phishing campaign has targeted European intelligence agents, diplomats, politicians and journalists. The list of identified victims has been shared among the affected countries. A senior official from Germany's BND federal intelligence service is among them.
Spotlight | Germany
Political battles begin as German intelligence's 'Big Bang' takes shape
From new powers to exponentially increased budgets, Chancellor Friedrich Merz wants to revolutionise Germany's services, even if many obstacles remain. We take a look at the biggest legislative project on the European continent in the field of intelligence.