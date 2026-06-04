United Kingdom

A UK police investigation of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's conduct while in public office is looking at the former prince's contacts during foreign trips. Former officials say some meetings were part of a damage limitation strategy by the foreign office simply to keep the prince busy.
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France
French foreign ministry's mishandling of FBI alert on Epstein-linked diplomat
Despite the FBI warning in 2013 that a French diplomat linked to Jeffrey Epstein had been visiting child porn websites, the ministry did not refer the matter on. That decision by the minister's staff is now the focus of judicial and administrative probes.
The Agencies' Gazette
Epstein files, Martello, EEAS and FTI Consulting
Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.
New YorkNardello, Riley Kiraly and Interfor among firms appearing in Epstein files
DubaiDisputes support firm Martello makes first hire in Middle East
RiyadhEU sticks with Argus Security Projects and Gulf Falcons Security & Protection
WashingtonFTI bounces back in financial investigation
Spotlight | United States
Documents show Epstein called repeatedly on Nardello for investigative work
The recently released Epstein files show the convicted sex offender was a prolific user of private spy firms. Among the most prominent of those was New-York headquartered Nardello & Co, whose services he used both for himself and on behalf of his own clients.
Pakistan
Epstein's surprising ties to Pakistani cyber intelligence
While the late financier and sex offender's connections to Israeli cyber intelligence are well known, it now appears Epstein also had close ties to a Pakistani cyber consultant who has already been identified in cyberattacks against Indian interests.