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United Kingdom
Foreign office had to 'man-manage' ex-prince Andrew

By Michael Sweeney
Reading time 2 min
Anti-monarchy protesters holding placards bearing the image of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor demonstrate in London on 9 March 2026.
Anti-monarchy protesters holding placards bearing the image of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor demonstrate in London on 9 March 2026. © Andy Rain/EPA/MaxPPP

A UK police investigation of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's conduct while in public office is looking at the former prince's contacts during foreign trips. Former officials say some meetings were part of a damage limitation strategy by the foreign office simply to keep the prince busy.

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15% OFF your subscription

Special offer: Only 6d and 5h to take advantage of it

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This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 12/06/2026

Headlines

General Ye Win Oo, commander-in-chief of the junta's armed forces, in Naypyidaw, on 30 March 2026.
Spymaster | Myanmar Ye Win Oo, Myanmar's ruthless spymaster turned military chief China, Europe, France Beijing snubs French investment gathering amid heated trade tensions with EU
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Kazakhstan, Russia Alaco uncovers links between Russia's Rusal and Kazakh coal producer
Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska attends the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, on 20 June 2025.
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BND Headquarters, in Mitte, Berlin, on 28 June 2022.
France Algorithmic intelligence techniques gain momentum

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