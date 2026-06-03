Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.
ParisConsors Intelligence hires former DGSE bigwig
New YorkPrivate equity group Kelso & Co looking to sell J.S Held
Paris/LondonCT Group France seeking managing director
Read also
France, United Kingdom, United States
French, British and US special forces rise above trans-Atlantic differences in Paris
A discreet dinner brought together leading figures from US, British and French special forces in the rooms of the French Senate on 10 April. A chance to reaffirm their unwavering ties since the Second World War, despite today's political upheavals.
Monaco
From Albert II's cabinet to the Elysée Palace, the story of why Monaco's next head of government stepped aside
Shortly after being named Monaco's head of government, French magistrate Philippe Mettoux suddenly did a U-turn. His change of heart was linked to manoeuvres by Albert II's entourage and Emmanuel Macron's Élysée Palace, amid differences over the principality's approach to financial intelligence.
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
Global Risk Profile, Bolloré guides CT Group France, CT Group UK leadership vacuum, Nardello & Co founder passes on baton
Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.
GenevaAirbus compliance investigator no longer taking calls
ParisTories' lobbyist taps into Bolloré networks for new Paris branch
LondonCT Group leadership vacuum in the UK
New YorkNardello & Co founder passes on the baton
Spymaster | Monaco
Prince Albert forced to play spymaster to purge Monaco
After a turbulent period for the principality, the Monegasque sovereign Prince Albert has decided to wade in to the fallout from the Dossiers du Rocher affair. That means dealing with an intelligence world that has at times scolded him but remains an essential part of his government.