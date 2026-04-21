France, United Kingdom, United States

A discreet dinner brought together leading figures from US, British and French special forces in the rooms of the French Senate on 10 April. A chance to reaffirm their unwavering ties since the Second World War, despite today's political upheavals.
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Spotlight, Deep Dive | United Kingdom
MI6: Blaise Metreweli's unbridled quest for intelligence alliances to counter US unreliability
Since becoming head of MI6 last year, the athletic Blaise Metreweli has embarked on a marathon trek in search of partnerships to reduce UK dependence on US data. While some within the security establishment may have long dreamt of foregoing the Five Eyes, the goal is now to focus on drawing as many countries as possible into the technical alliance to "dilute" the data-collection power of the US alone.
France, United States
French army's strategic dependence on a US firm laid bare at national parade
A US operator supplies the French armed forces with the antennas used to connect the general staff to Eutelsat's telecommunications satellites and forces deployed on the ground. Some view this state of affairs as an embarrassing threat to the principle of sovereignty.
United Kingdom, United States
Washington beefs up London embassy staff regardless of Trump-Starmer spat
New intelligence specialists, a strengthened Latin America team and military cooperation: regardless of the difficulties in relations between the two countries, Washington is quietly bolstering its security presence in the British capital.
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
Consors hires ex-DGSE, Kelso & Co, CT Group
Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.
ParisConsors Intelligence hires former DGSE bigwig
New YorkPrivate equity group Kelso & Co looking to sell JS Held
Paris/LondonCT Group France seeking managing director
France
Navy man set to head French special operations
Among the slew of new appointments expected in the French military later this year, a sailor looks set to replace General Michel Delpit as head of the Special Operations Command (COS), according to Intelligence Online sources.
France
Élysée's floats surprise pick for army chief, shakes up military transfers
The military transfer market has started early and is picking up speed. The French presidency's current favourite to become the next Chief of Staff of the Army (CEMAT) is Jean de Monicault.
United Kingdom
Wind of change at London's Special Forces Club
Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens, where they meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online pushes open the doors of London's prestigious Special Forces Club, where its members are increasingly discussing business matters, once taboo, within its walls.