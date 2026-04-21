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France, United Kingdom, United States
French, British and US special forces rise above trans-Atlantic differences in Paris

LogoSubscribers only By Pierre Gastineau
3 min read Lire en français
Le Petit Luxembourg, the official residence of the President of the Senate, is home to the Salons de Boffrand in Paris.
Le Petit Luxembourg, the official residence of the President of the Senate, is home to the Salons de Boffrand in Paris. © Rosine Mazin/Aurimages via AFP

A discreet dinner brought together leading figures from US, British and French special forces in the rooms of the French Senate on 10 April. A chance to reaffirm their unwavering ties since the Second World War, despite today's political upheavals.

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Since becoming head of MI6 last year, the athletic Blaise Metreweli has embarked on a marathon trek in search of partnerships to reduce UK dependence on US data. While some within the security establishment may have long dreamt of foregoing the Five Eyes, the goal is now to focus on drawing as many countries as possible into the technical alliance to "dilute" the data-collection power of the US alone.

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LogoSubscribers only Agencies 16.09.2026

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Headlines

Protesters take cover behind a plywood board as they clash with French gendarmes during demonstrations in Paris, France, October 2026.
Spotlight | France, Italy, Spain European police use AI video-tracking tools to tackle rioters Saudi Arabia Military command points finger at intel failures after Houthi attacks
Smoke rises from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Spy Way of Life | Ukraine KLAN FC, the fight club of the Ukrainian special forces
A fighter from the GUR faces a foreign opponent in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 2026.
France Paris transit officials ramp up security ahead of protests
Paris police plan to close several metro and suburban rail stations as a precautionary measure during protests planned for 31 October 2026.
United States AI firm Tesari brings in former CIA officials
US intelligence and foreign affairs veteran Glenn Corn.

Related topics to this article

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