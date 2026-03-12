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France
Paris sees RDI cyber intercept data centralised by end of 2027

Reading time 2 min

As called for by France's interception watchdog, the project to centralise data from RDI digital intelligence gathering is progressing. French services' technical departments are working with the CNRLT coordination centre for intelligence and counterterrorism to have it ready next year.

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Headlines

Ali al-Thawadi, Qatar’s adviser on strategic affairs at the UN headquarters in New York, on 11 September 2025.
Spymaster | Qatar After Gaza, Qatari 'dealmaker' Ali al-Thawadi eyes second win with Iran file Belgium, France, Vietnam Hanoi uses diplomacy and its 'united front' to tap into Europe's AI and nuclear tech China Beijing beefs up strategic coastline surveillance
A view of Rizhao Port in the Chinese province of Shandong, overlooking the Yellow Sea, on 1 September 2025.
United States, Uzbekistan Little-known US group buys Uzbek state-owned telecom firm for $350m France DGSE's clandestine Action Service hunts for new post-presidential chief

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