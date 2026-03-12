As called for by France's interception watchdog, the project to centralise data from RDI digital intelligence gathering is progressing. French services' technical departments are working with the CNRLT coordination centre for intelligence and counterterrorism to have it ready next year.
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The Agencies' Gazette
Rosfinmonitoring, France's GIC, Yellow Sea propaganda, US energy intel
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
RussiaEx-KGB and Rosfinmonitoring's mandate extended
FranceComputer data collection technique boom
ChinaDalian Maritime University ramps up propaganda
USDepartment of Energy's intel boosted
France
French intelligence watchdog and Council of State push for changes to algorithms bill
The French government has amended the procedure governing the approval of algorithmic surveillance systems in the draft bill to update France's military programming law.
France
French MPs seek to tighten controls on foreign investment
French MPs have taken a number of initiatives in recent months that reflect the increasing importance of regulating foreign investments. The underlying desire is to bolster the finance ministry's Strategic Information and Economic Security Service tasked with protecting national economic interests.
France
France to update law on algorithm-based surveillance, scientific knowledge protection
Intelligence Online has seen the draft bill to update France's military programming law, which is currently before the Council of State. It contains provisions on algorithmic surveillance and enhanced measures to protect the nation's scientific know-how.
The Agencies' Gazette
SGDSN anniversary watch, ODNI military adviser, Kyiv's Africa plan
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
FranceBespoke watches for SGDSN's 120th anniversary
USTulsi Gabbard's new military adviser is a Marine
UkraineA plan for Kyiv's return to Africa
France
Courts confirm ministry staff's sacking over security clearance
A chief of staff at the French foreign ministry was fired last year, after only two weeks in the job, for failing to obtain security clearance as was required in her role. A Paris court rejected her appeal earlier this month.
Spymaster | France
Vincent Mazauric, France's wiretap tsar as presidential vote looms
He is the controller in chief of French intelligence techniques, overseeing some 400 wiretap requests a day, usually giving the go ahead. Appointed less than a year ago, Vincent Mazauric will be on the job during next year's presidential election, set to be one of the most unstable in living memory.
Spymaster | France
France's anti-foreign interference boss has work cut out as elections loom
Former soldier Marc-Antoine Brillant now heads France's agency for vigilance and protection against foreign digital interference, Viginum. With sensitive elections looming, he is at the forefront of the fight against destabilisation operations targeting France.
France
French interior minister reopens debate on access to encrypted messages
A fresh legislative battle in France looks set to unfold regarding intelligence techniques. The French interior minister has said he wants to revisit the issue, which includes potentially extending geolocation and access to encrypted messaging services.
France
France's DGSE draws up new wishlist for military programming law
A report reviewing the implementation of the 2024-2030 military programming law, signed by three French MPs, has been released. The document outlines what new resources have been allocated to French intelligence services and provides a list of legislative priorities for France's DGSE foreign intelligence service.
France
Intelligence-gathering techniques: French watchdog striving to reign in DGSI's growing needs
The French intelligence services are increasingly resorting to more intrusive computer data collection and capture techniques. The CNCTR oversight body which monitors their use is trying to tamper their growing needs.