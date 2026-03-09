The vacancy at the head of Ukraine's SZR foreign intelligence service has triggered renewed manoeuvring within Volodymyr Zelensky's entourage. Two men have emerged as potential replacements: the ex-head of SBU domestic intelligence Vasyl Malyuk and former foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba.
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Ukraine
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Ukraine, United States
Moscow tries to gain upper hand as tripartite talks stall
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Russia, Ukraine
Russia and Ukraine's elite Vympel and Alpha units go toe to toe in Pokrovsk
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Spy Way of Life | Ukraine
Abrams apparel store in Kyiv, where fighters hang out and talk shop
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France, Ukraine
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Deep Dive | Ukraine
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Deep Dive | Ukraine
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Deep Dive | Ukraine
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Ukraine
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