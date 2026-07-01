The prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the head of late Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny's NGO, Leonid Volkov, who has previously received criticism for his comments about Ukrainian officials.
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Russia, United States
Russian bankruptcy trustee seeks to hunt down former banker's US assets
A Moscow-based insolvency administrator is turning to the United States to recover the assets of former banker Alexander Zheleznyak, who is currently living in the US. Zheleznyak claims he has fallen out of favour with the Kremlin due to his alleged affiliation with Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who died in 2024.
Ukraine
Battle for top job in Ukrainian foreign intelligence
The vacancy at the head of Ukraine's SZR foreign intelligence service has triggered renewed manoeuvring within Volodymyr Zelensky's entourage. Two men have emerged as potential replacements: the ex-head of SBU domestic intelligence Vasyl Malyuk and former foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba.
United States
Shestakov trial set to begin amid friction over classified documents
Sergey Shestakov is asking the American government to produce records from several intelligence agencies that the former Soviet diplomat believes will help his defence.
Spotlight | Albania, Monaco, Russia, United States
The FBI goes after former agents turned Deripaska consultants
The FBI is investigating a group of former agents who became private consultants after they left the Bureau. Some of these former officials have worked for Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska through the secretive intelligence operator Walter Soriano.