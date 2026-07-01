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Ukraine's SBU investigates claims that pro-Russian oligarchs funded Navalny's NGO

By Matt Bernardini
Reading time 2 min
Leonid Volkov, political director of the anti-corruption foundation set up by the late Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.
Leonid Volkov, political director of the anti-corruption foundation set up by the late Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny. © Leon Kuegeler/Reuters

The prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the head of late Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny's NGO, Leonid Volkov, who has previously received criticism for his comments about Ukrainian officials.

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Australian Strategic Policy Institute Director Justin Bassi.
Spotlight | Australia Canberra's internal debate over AUKUS laid bare at ASPI Defence Conference China Beijing starts recomposing Central Military Commission
Chinese President Xi Jinping at the concert held on 29 June in Beijing to mark the 105th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party.
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CIA Director John Ratcliffe during a press conference at the White House, on 6 April 2026.
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