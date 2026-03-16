A Ukrainian start-up has in recent months been deploying a large number of its wire-guided FPV drones on the front. Behind Bora Industries, Intelligence Online has identified an atypical structure founded by members of the 25th Airborne Brigade.
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Spotlight | Russia, Ukraine
Ukraine military intelligence sees rise of Chechen Rayana battalion
The GUR has in recent weeks focused its investigations on Rayana, a new unit affiliated with Chechen Akhmat special forces that has started deploying FPV drones and electronic warfare capabilities across sections of the front.
Africa, UAE, Ukraine
Kyiv, a new recruitment hub for DRC's drone war
People linked to Global Security Services Group are recruiting Latin American First-Person View drone operators in Ukraine who have served on the front against Russia. An initial contingent of these pilots was recently flown to the Kivu region, in Democratic Republic of Congo.
Ukraine
Battle for top job in Ukrainian foreign intelligence
The vacancy at the head of Ukraine's SZR foreign intelligence service has triggered renewed manoeuvring within Volodymyr Zelensky's entourage. Two men have emerged as potential replacements: the ex-head of SBU domestic intelligence Vasyl Malyuk and former foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba.
Russia, Ukraine
Russia and Ukraine's elite Vympel and Alpha units go toe to toe in Pokrovsk
Radio intercepts by Ukrainian military intelligence show that the Russian Federal Security Service's Vympel unit is active in the Pokrovsk sector of the Donbas. Kyiv's Alpha units are reportedly engaged in the same area.
Ukraine
Ukraine relocates long-range drone industry to Carpathians
Ukrainian drones in Transcarpathia (1/2) – Feeling the heat from Russian strikes, Ukraine has begun partially relocating its long-range drone production to the west of the country. With its private players, long-established manufacturers and proximity to the European Union, the Carpathian Mountains are becoming the new hub for Ukraine's drone industry.
France, Ukraine
Kyiv urging French defence to help relaunch drone production
Ukraine's new defence minister is trying to convince Paris to help it boost its drone production. Kyiv is specifically keen to find a French company to fill the gap in production left after Russian strikes destroyed a factory in the west of the country.
Spy Way of Life | Ukraine
Abrams apparel store in Kyiv, where fighters hang out and talk shop
Located in an unassuming commercial quarter, Abrams military store has expanded rapidly during the war, in part due to shortcomings in the standard issue clothing assigned to soldiers. But many visitors here seek more than just apparel, Intelligence Online discovered on a recent visit.
Spotlight, Deep Dive | Russia, Ukraine
Black Owl Team: Ukraine's bludgeoning of Russia's digital fortress
BO Team, 3/3: Since January 2024, a shadowy cyber collective has attached itself to Ukraine's military intelligence. This final episode focuses on the vulnerabilities of Russia's cyber networks.