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Ukraine
Bora Industries, the drone maker born in Ukraine's trenches

By Grégory Priolon
Reading time 3 min
On the left, the BORA BORA unit of Ukraine’s 25th Airborne Brigade. On the right, a ‘drone lab’ preparing drones for combat.
On the left, the BORA BORA unit of Ukraine’s 25th Airborne Brigade. On the right, a ‘drone lab’ preparing drones for combat. © Bora Industries

A Ukrainian start-up has in recent months been deploying a large number of its wire-guided FPV drones on the front. Behind Bora Industries, Intelligence Online has identified an atypical structure founded by members of the 25th Airborne Brigade.

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