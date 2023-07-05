Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spotlight
KAZAKHSTAN UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES

Score-settling thrives in international court battles with Astana over asset hunts

The lawsuit filed against Astana by Jysan Holding, which was managed until recently by members of the previous administration, underlines the country's 'endemic corruption'. This surprising line of defence is also used by businessmen who have been at loggerheads with that government for years. [...] (400 words)
Published on 05/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Score-settling thrives in international court battles with Astana over asset hunts 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!