Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
KAZAKHSTAN UNITED STATES

Nazarbayev's US contacts challenge Kazakh government's asset recovery drive

The companies managed by allies and advisers of former president Nursultan Nazarbayev are counter-attacking, as the Kazakh government pursues its efforts to recover their companies' assets. [...] (503 words)
Issue dated 27/02/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Nazarbayev's US contacts challenge Kazakh government's asset recovery drive 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!