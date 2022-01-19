Your account has been succesfully created.
Avisa Partners watches over Kazakhstan's interests in France

Parisian consultancy Avisa Partners followed the Kazakh protests with concern until Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced on 10 January that order had been restored. The news was a relief to the firm that works for the new Kazakh consulate in Strasbourg. [...] (327 words)
Issue dated 19/01/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Corporate Intelligence

