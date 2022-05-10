Raedas muscles up in forensics accounting
Business intelligence group Raedas has recruited forensics veteran David Lawler to strengthen its position in the growing market for these invesitigations. [...]
By ruling in favour of Orange and Agility, owners of Iraq Telecom, in their conflict against the Intercontinental Bank of Lebanon, the Beirut arbitration court has sealed the defeat of Sirwan Barzani's operator Korek, which found itself caught up in an alleged fraudulent loan. [...]
