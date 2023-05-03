Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
TAIWAN UNITED STATES

In Taipei, hawkish views of US-Taiwan Business Council raise concerns

USTBC President Michael Splinter and Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen in 2019 in New York. © Timothy A. Clary/AFP
The USTBC's pending arrival with a delegation of weapon manufacturers comes at a bad time, as the Taiwanese government is increasingly worried that the Biden administration's harsh anti-China rhetoric could be pushing it into an unwanted war with Beijing. [...] (594 words)
Published on 03/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

