Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
TAIWAN UNITED STATES

The business council helping American weapons manufacturers boost arms sales to Taipei

A delegation of US weapons manufacturers led by the US-Taiwan Business Council (USTBC) is expected in Taipei in early May to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen to discuss potential new deals. [...] (390 words)
Published on 26/04/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  The business council helping American weapons manufacturers boost arms sales to Taipei 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!