UNITED KINGDOM

Carleton-Smith, ex-head of British special forces, pivots to private diplomacy with Inter-Mediate

Former head of Britain's special forces and ex-commander of the Special Air Service (SAS) Mark Carleton-Smith. © Sgt Ross Tilly/British Ministry of Defence/Handout/MaxPPP
Former special forces director Mark Carleton-Smith is now working with Jonathan Powell's NGO Inter-Mediate, which specialises in peace negotiations and is currently eyeing up a role in the Ukraine conflict. [...] (279 words)
Published on 24/04/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

