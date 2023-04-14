Your account has been succesfully created.
ARMENIA UNITED STATES

US company that lobbied for Azerbaijan now working for Armenian opposition group

The Livingston Group, which was founded by former Republican figures and worked regularly in the past for the Azerbaijani government, is offering its services to the leaders of Armenia's opposition National Democratic Alliance, who are currently touring the United States. [...] (417 words)
Issue dated 14/04/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

