CHINA UNITED STATES

Mintz raid spooks Western corporate intelligence's Beijing offices

A police raid on the Beijing office of Mintz has triggered alarm in the international corporate intelligence community in China. But it seems that Mintz's woes are based on a targeted probe rather than a broader issue with the sector. [...] (394 words)
Issue dated 03/04/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Corporate Intelligence

