UNITED KINGDOM

Former Bishop executives set up new company Silverbridge Intelligence

Following Mintz Group's takeover of Bishop International, the company owned by Jeff Katz, who died in 2020, Nick Plested and Jody Freshwater have left Bishop to set up new company Silverbridge Intelligence. [...] (197 words)
Issue dated 29/03/2022
