Mintz acquires Bishop Group still in mourning

Flush with cash from the arrival of its new investor ICV Partners last year, Mintz Group has expanded its London unit with the purchase of the historical Bishop Group. Here is the behind-the-scenes story of this deal. [...] (387 words)
Corporate Intelligence
