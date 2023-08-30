EN FR
UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES

End of ENRC v SFO bread and butter for investigators

In dropping its investigation into Kazakh miner ENRC, the Serious Fraud Office is closing the door on one of the largest intelligence sagas of the past decade. The multifaceted case had been a healthy money earner for a slew of investigators. [...]
Published on 30/08/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

