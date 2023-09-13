EN FR
Scroll through edition
Intelligence Online
United Kingdom

A year after Downing Street ouster, Liz Truss's former advisers settle into private sector roles

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss.
Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss. © Eyepress via Reuters Connect
Jamie Hope is the latest of the former UK prime minister's former advisers during her brief premiership to embark on a new career as a private consultant. [...]
Published on 13/09/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  A year after Downing Street ouster, Liz Truss's former advisers settle into private sector roles 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!