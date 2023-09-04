EN FR
Scroll through edition
Intelligence Online
France

French Development Agency entrusts its security to Amarante and GEOS

Amarante and GEOS, which are competing fiercely with each other on different international markets, have been chosen to provide international security services for two French development agencies. [...]
Published on 04/09/2023 at 04:00 GMT

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
The Corporate Intelligence Village Voice FRANCE UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES 01/02/2023

  • WASHINGTON - Ergo brings in a Navy SEAL

  • NEW YORK - Ex-Diligence directors reunite at Vantage

  • LONDON - G3 adds muscle to asset-tracking team

  • LONDON - Silverbridge poaches from the Met

  • LONDON - Ex-Bellingcat manager Ostanin has another crack at corporate intelligence

  • PARIS - Amarante establishes foothold in Belgian diplomacy in Africa

  • PARIS - GEOS increases oil and gas security offering

  • FRANCE - Baubigeat Zeller boosts sanctions management capacity
On our other sites
Grounded aircrafts sit on the tarmac at Mitiga International Airport in the Libyan capital Tripoli on 8 April 2019, where several GardaWorld employees were arrested on 12 April. © Mahmud Turkia / AFP
Africa Intelligence 26/04/2023

Security group GardaWorld placed under investigation and ordered to leave Libya  Free

Following the arrest of several members of its staff on 12 April, Canadian private security giant Gardaworld is being investigated by Libya's internal intelligence services. Its contracts in Libya are under threat.

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  French Development Agency entrusts its security to Amarante and GEOS 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!