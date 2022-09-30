Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA

Russian asset recovery agency comes into the US's firing line

After several months of suspense, Russia's Deposit Insurance Agency now faces the threat of action by the West against its activities as an administrator of bankrupt banks and recoverer of supposedly misappropriated assets. Its general director has been placed on the US sanctions list. [...] (317 words)
Issue dated 30/09/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

