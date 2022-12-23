Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Spymaster
VATICAN

Pope Francis dons spymaster cloak for his diplomatic grand plan

Pope Francis.
Pope Francis. © Stefano Spaziani/picture alliance/Newscom/MaxPPP
In the Holy See, a tiny state nestled in the heart of the Italian capital, the pope runs his intelligence operations through informal intelligence experts who shape the Vatican's foreign policy and engineer discreet parallel diplomacy operations, under the watchful eye of the world's intelligence services. [...] (1762 words)
Issue dated 23/12/2022

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Further reading
Pope Francis and French President Emmanuel Macron during a private audience at the Vatican, October 2022. © Vatican media/IPA Agency/MaxPPP
Spotlight
FRANCE RUSSIA UKRAINE VATICAN 12/12/2022

Pope courts Macron to mediate negotiations with Moscow and Kyiv 

Eager to play the role of neutral mediator between the warring parties in Ukraine, Pope Francis entertains the idea of hosting negotiations at the Vatican which would be facilitated by the French president. The Kremlin appears receptive to the pontiff's proposal. [...]

