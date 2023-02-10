Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED KINGDOM

ViennEast enlightens UK parliament on Russian influence in the Balkans

Anthony Monckton, who used to head MI6's operations in the Balkans, is now prospering in corporate intelligence in the region. He recently shared his expertise with the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee. [...] (397 words)
Issue dated 10/02/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Corporate Intelligence

