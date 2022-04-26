Reforming German intelligence services grapple with Russian threat
The BND's reform is facing tough circumstances, with the external intelligence service having to step up to the task of responding to Russia. [...]
Only buy articles you are interested in
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Read this article here:
After having drawn little attention to date, Aditya Jain, who works as a consultant for PWC by day and as a cyber privateer by night, has been forced into public view by the North Carolina court handling a computer piracy case brought by former arms transporter Farhad Azima against the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. [...]
Corporate intelligence firm IDESUS, which already had heavyweight support from the likes of Yuri Koshkin, can now call on the expertise of Paolo Lezzi, chairman of Italy's cyber-intelligence firm Memento Labs, previously Hacking Team. [...]