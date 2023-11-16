Your account has been succesfully created.
Porto Rico
Puerto Rican businessman appears in upcoming trial of former FBI agent Marc Rossini

Former governor of Puerto Rico Wanda Vazquez Garced is on trial with Mark Rossini.
Former governor of Puerto Rico Wanda Vazquez Garced is on trial with Mark Rossini.
Fahad Ghaffar allegedly worked with FBI agent turned private investigator Mark Rossini in a Puerto Rican bribery case. The businessman is already involved in a separate fraud case. [...]
Published on 16.11.2023 at 05:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Corporate Intelligence

