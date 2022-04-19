GEOS looks to make mark in diplomatic security with Atlas
Didier Bolleli's private security firm GEOS, a subsidiary of ADIT, has bought its competitor Atlas, grabbing a larger share of French diplomatic security contracts. [...]
Former SAS veteran Mark Blagbrough is advising the newly formed British company Vellichor, which is facing major challenges in Libya. At the same time, he is also offering advice to the equally new Acumen Intelligent Consulting, based in Mozambique. [...]
The European Union has not yet picked a company to provide security for its representation in Libya over the long term. It has however awarded temporary contracts to the French company GEOS, the Maltese firm Sentinel Atlas and Septimius Security, an Irish-Libyan outfit. [...]