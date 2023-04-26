Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
CANADA LIBYA

Arrests not GardaWorld's only worries in Tripoli

Grounded air-planes sit on the tarmac at Mitiga International Airport in the Libyan capital Tripoli on 8 April 2019.
Grounded air-planes sit on the tarmac at Mitiga International Airport in the Libyan capital Tripoli on 8 April 2019. © Mahmud Turkia / AFP
The three employees of security firm GardaWorld arrested at Tripoli's Mitiga airport and still being held in Libya have found themselves caught up in a battle for power among the militia and local authorities, which are now threatening to ban the group from operating in the country. [...] (487 words)
Published on 26/04/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Further reading
On our other sites
Grounded aircrafts sit on the tarmac at Mitiga International Airport in the Libyan capital Tripoli on 8 April 2019, where several GardaWorld employees were arrested on 12 April. © Mahmud Turkia / AFP
Africa Intelligence 26/04/2023

Security group GardaWorld placed under investigation and ordered to leave Libya  Free

Following the arrest of several members of its staff on 12 April, Canadian private security giant Gardaworld is being investigated by Libya's internal intelligence services. Its contracts in Libya are under threat.

