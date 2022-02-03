Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE

GEOS looks to make mark in diplomatic security with Atlas

Didier Bolleli's private security firm GEOS, a subsidiary of ADIT, has bought its competitor Atlas, grabbing a larger share of French diplomatic security contracts. [...] (252 words)
Issue dated 03/02/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
