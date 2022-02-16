BDO, Salamé and Bank Audi's auditor, at centre of Swiss cases Free
Threatened by an audit by Alvarez & Marsal and a flurry of international proceedings, Banque du Liban governor Riad Salamé is trying to fend off accusations of fraud. [...]
For one of its investigations, the French National Financial Prosecutor's Office is interested in assets belonging to the Bank of Lebanon governor and property transactions he may have made as well as the actions of various banks, including the French subsidiary of Lebanese group Audi. [...]
Following the start of a number of investigations into the activities of Bank of Lebanon governor Riad Salamé, the organisations behind them are digging for information to build up their cases against him and are launching competing Internet platforms to this end. [...]