LEBANON

Riad Salamé affair ensnares European courts into Lebanese imbroglio

Governor of the Banque du Liban Riad Salamé.
Governor of the Banque du Liban Riad Salamé. © Stringer/dpa/picture-alliance/Newscom/MaxPPP
The French, Swiss and Luxembourg courts could have liked to meet with Judge Jean Tannous in Paris to help push forward a probe into the former governor of Lebanon's central bank's assets. But caught up in Beirut politics, the Lebanese magistrate is having trouble fulfilling his mandate, both in France and Lebanon. [...] (478 words)
Issue dated 16/02/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
