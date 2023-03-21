Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UNITED STATES

FTI and Orrick roll out sanctions and export control platforms in Europe and Asia

Branches of the Sanctions and Export Control Society are poised to spring up in European and Asian capitals under an initiative led by the law firm Orrick and the consulting and private investigation outfit FTI Consulting, which plan to team with local firms in this booming business. [...] (243 words)
Issue dated 21/03/2023

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  FTI and Orrick roll out sanctions and export control platforms in Europe and Asia 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!