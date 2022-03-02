Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE RUSSIA

Consultant Gautier Mangenot makes Franco-Russian business debut in uncertain climate

The task of reorganising the Franco-Russian hydrogen forum, which is already running late and is now threatened by fall-out from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has been given to consultant and former CIFAL executive Gautier Mangenot. He will have to deal with the uncertainty of upcoming sanctions against Russian figures. [...] (415 words)
Issue dated 02/03/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
