Trial exposes Crédit Suisse's Eastern Europe private investigators

While the bank won the legal battle launched by its former European markets director, the trial has brought to light the troop of investigators and consultants both sides used to shake off their troubles in Romania over the past 15 years. [...] (830 words)
Issue dated 09/02/2022 Reading time 4 minutes
Further reading
EUROPE UNITED KINGDOM 10/02/2022

Stamen Stantchev, fallen star broker of Romanian and Bulgarian privatisation deals 

The recent British court decision in the Benyatov case has shed light on the role played by Crédit Suisse's Bulgarian agent in the privatisation of several Romanian power entities between 2002 and 2006. Stamen Stantchev, whose part in the events earned him a conviction in 2015, counselled numerous companies in Bucharest and Sofia via his company Energan. [...]
Bill Clinton, Stamen Stantchev and Wesley K. Clark.
Bill Clinton, Stamen Stantchev and Wesley K. Clark. © stamenstantchev.info

