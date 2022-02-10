Your account has been succesfully created.
EUROPE UNITED KINGDOM

Stamen Stantchev, fallen star broker of Romanian and Bulgarian privatisation deals

Bill Clinton, Stamen Stantchev and Wesley K. Clark. © stamenstantchev.info
The recent British court decision in the Benyatov case has shed light on the role played by Crédit Suisse's Bulgarian agent in the privatisation of several Romanian power entities between 2002 and 2006. Stamen Stantchev, whose part in the events earned him a conviction in 2015, counselled numerous companies in Bucharest and Sofia via his company Energan. [...] (701 words)
