EUROPE

Armed security company rating agency expands its mandate

All companies providing security services in degraded environments are now potentially covered by the professional code of conduct, which is guaranteed by the ICoCA. However, some of the association's members fear that the "ICoCA label" will be devalued as a result. [...] (239 words)
Issue dated 04/02/2022
Corporate Intelligence

