Australia, France

At a meeting of the defence mission at the French Embassy in Canberra, two senior officials from the Australian defence ministry assured French industry representatives of future opportunities, particularly in the shipbuilding sector.
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Spotlight | Australia, China
Beijing slams 'hyped falsehoods' as Australia weighs intelligence priorities
Australia's ASIO domestic security service is under fire from Beijing after a report mentioned Chinese espionage. The diplomatic pressure is weighing heavily on the debate over Canberra's intelligence priorities in the wake of the Bondi Beach terror attack.
Australia, China
Canberra reviews funding for defence think-tank ASPI, Beijing's bête noire
Following a parliamentary report reviewing Australian government funding for NGO research, one of the country's leading defence think-tanks will now have to compete for a chunk of its funding. China is hoping that feuds between ASPI, government officials and the academic community will see its bête noire brought to heel.
Spotlight | Australia
Canberra's internal debate over AUKUS laid bare at ASPI Defence Conference
Australian think tank ASPI brought together ministers and senior military officers at the 2026 Defence Conference on 25 June to kick off the debate about the recent adjustments to the AUKUS submarine programme. Five years after its announcement, the defence treaty remains subject to criticism.
Australia, South Korea, United States
Seoul's future nuclear sub programme, a better deal than AUKUS?
By opting for low-enriched uranium, domestic production, and safeguards from the International Atomic Energy Agency for its future nuclear submarine programme, Seoul is trying to keep Washington on side without abandoning its alliance with Paris.