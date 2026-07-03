Australia, China

Following a parliamentary report reviewing Australian government funding for NGO research, one of the country's leading defence think-tanks will now have to compete for a chunk of its funding. China is hoping that feuds between ASPI, government officials and the academic community will see its bête noire brought to heel.
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Spotlight | Australia
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