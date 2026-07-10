At the height of an unprecedented cull within the People's Liberation Army, more is learned from looking at the purge's survivors than its victims. Although Zhang Youxia, Liu Zhenli and Zhong Shaojun have avoided prison, they have not been cleared of wrongdoing or reinstated. Rather, they have been demoted, a punishment in its own right.
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Deep Dive | China
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The anti-corruption drive launched nearly 15 years ago has entered a new phase: it is now being extended to the intelligence services, with forced resignations, curtailed operations and budgetary cuts.
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Purge leaves only Xi Jinping and 'incorruptible' loyalist at China's Central Military Commission
A wave of 17 arrests coordinated by China's Ministry of Public Security heralds a profound restructuring of the Central Military Commission as Xi Jinping further consolidates his grip on the People's Liberation Army.
Deep Dive | China
Xi loyalists also caught up in China military restructuring
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Deep Dive | China
People's Liberation Army faces debilitating purges
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J-20 designer star guest at new Beijing military think-tank
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