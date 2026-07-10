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China
In PLA purges, Xi Jinping 'spares' three of his close associates

Reading time 4 min
In the latest PLA purges, General Liu Zhenli (left) and General Zhang Youxia were removed from their posts without being imprisoned.
In the latest PLA purges, General Liu Zhenli (left) and General Zhang Youxia were removed from their posts without being imprisoned. © Florence Lo/Reuters//Vadim Savitsky/Zuma Press/MaxPPP

At the height of an unprecedented cull within the People's Liberation Army, more is learned from looking at the purge's survivors than its victims. Although Zhang Youxia, Liu Zhenli and Zhong Shaojun have avoided prison, they have not been cleared of wrongdoing or reinstated. Rather, they have been demoted, a punishment in its own right.

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20% OFF your subscription

Special offer: Only 0d and 15h to take advantage of it

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This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 10/07/2026

Headlines

BlueBird Tech's Chuyka RF detector deployed by GUR operators in Donbass to detect the presence of FPV drones.
Spotlight | Baltic States, Denmark, Sweden, Ukraine BlueBird Tech, the Ukrainian start-up filling diplomatic pouches out of Kyiv Australia, France Five years after AUKUS, Canberra extends cautious hand to French defence France, Israel Israel's national day celebration in Paris well attended despite claims of diplomatic isolation Russia Friendly and 'unfriendly' master spies meet in Moscow for major security forum
Foreign delegations at the 14th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues in Moscow, on 28 May 2026.
Spy Way of Life | France The Suzanne Lenglen stadium in Paris, a training ground for future Chinese spies?
The Suzanne Lenglen sports complex near the French Armed Forces General Staff headquarters in western Paris.

Related topics to this article

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