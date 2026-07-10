Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous places to meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, your reporter put on his trainers and headed to the Suzanne Lenglen stadium in the French capital, where officers playing a game of football on their lunch break have a feeling they are being watched.
For how much longer will they be able to play football at lunch time? In these times of rampant espionage, the question has been weighing heavily on the minds of service members used to heading to the Suzanne Lenglen stadium for a game of football during their midday break. A sense of unease has settled over them following several warnings from DRSD
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