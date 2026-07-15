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Deep Dive | Paraguay, Uruguay
Black Cube, business and politics in Latin America

By Matt Bernardini and Michael Sweeney
Updated on 15.07.2026 at 08:19 GMT Reading time 4 min
Part 1
Black Cube's work in politics (1/3).
Black Cube's work in politics (1/3). © Stéphane Oiry

Israeli private intelligence group Black Cube claims to specialise in business rather than political espionage. But the history of its work in Uruguay suggests the two worlds can easily blur.

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HMAS Farncomb, a Royal Australian Navy Collins-class submarine, in Melbourne.
Australia, China AUKUS proves magnet for spies and saboteurs The Corporate Intelligence Gazette | France, United Kingdom, United States Ex-gendarme at Saint-Gobin, K2, Verbatim Investigations European Union EU's satellite centre goes from strength to strength
SatCen director Louis Tillier, at a European Space Agency ministerial meeting in Bremen, Germany, on 26 November 2025.
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